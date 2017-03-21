Nolan Berg: On the Cutting Edge of Agricultural Technology March 21, 2017 May 13th is the Day! Lynnette Steyn will receive long worked for degree in engineering March 14, 2017 Dr. Cynthia Baldwin: Counseling psychotherapist from Kittson County March 7, 2017 Dustin Hart: Builder of Websites and Believer in Blood Donations February 28, 2017 Lake Bronson Lions 32nd Annual Fishing Derby February 22, 2017 Latest E-Edition Area News Kongsvinger Lutheran Church to hold Spring Tea March 22, 2017 Open House for Highway 11 resurfacing project in Karlstad changed to Feb. 23 February 22, 2017 Area Sports Bearcat boys finish season 14-8 March 14, 2017 Bearcat girls fall to the Northern Freeze in tournament play March 14, 2017 Lexi Turn scores 1000 career point February 28, 2017 Take Our Poll Do you like the new website? Yes (50%, 3 Votes) Give me a little bit of time to get used to it. (33%, 2 Votes) No (17%, 1 Votes) Total Voters: 6 Loading ... Video Of The Week Video of the Week National Headlines Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he flew over plane March 24, 2017 WATCH: Deadly Texas bus crash leaves 2 dead and injures over a dozen March 24, 2017 3 injured in shooting in northern France March 24, 2017 Fact-checking Trump’s ‘repeal and replace’ Obamacare timeline March 24, 2017 US reviewing airstrikes in Iraq and Syria that may have killed 100s of civilians March 24, 2017 WATCH: American Health Care Act fails to reach the House floor on Capitol Hill March 24, 2017 WATCH: American Health Care Act fails to reach the House floor on Capitol Hill March 24, 2017 WATCH: Donald Trump is unable to unify his party around GOP health care bill March 24, 2017 ANALYSIS: Trump wades into new territory with health care defeat March 24, 2017 FANTASY PLAYS: Spring performances that should concern you March 24, 2017